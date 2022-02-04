ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will play NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 81 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Ivan Vukomanovic's KBFC is third with 20 points from 12 games. Its unbeaten run ended after losing 1-0 to Bengaluru FC in the last match, and it will be eager to bounce back against a struggling NorthEast United FC side.

Khalid Jamil's NEUFC has not enjoyed a good season, which is evident because the side is languishing at the bottom with 10 points from 15 games. The Highlanders will be underdogs against Kerala, but Jamil's men have beat the odds and churned out results against stronger teams this season.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra (C), Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Subhasish Roy (C) (GK), Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Marco Sahanek, Suhair Vadakkepeedika and Marcelo Pereira.