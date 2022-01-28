ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters looks to pick up points against faltering SC East Bengal

Kerala Blasters FC will look to get back to winning ways when it takes on 10th-placed SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

Kerala Blasters, currently placed fifth with 23 points from 14 matches, would be eager to exploit SC East Bengal’s run of poor form to regain its position in the top-four of the league table. The Blasters suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in its last outing and a win on Monday will serve as a morale-booster ahead of its next two games against better-placed ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC.

With the top-four spot out of sight, SC East Bengal (on 10 points from 16 games) will be fighting for pride and attempt to secure its second win of the season.

Injuries and suspensions pose some challenges to Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who may not be getting the services of names like Ruivah Hormipam, Harmanjot Khabra and Marko Leskovic. “We have enough players in our squad. Some other players will take the positions. I am confident that these boys can do the job,” said Vukomanovic while looking to get his line-up in order.



SC East Bengal coach Mario Rivera felt his players will be under less pressure and will be playing for a win to salvage some pride. “I am sure the top teams will not be happy to play East Bengal now because they know we will be a very difficult team to beat. We are focused on winning the next match,” he said.