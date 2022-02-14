ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters will look to break into the top four of the league table when it faces SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Monday.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side has won three of its last five matches and comes into the game following a loss to Jamshedpur FC. With 23 points from 14 games, KBFC sits sixth on the table and will look to bounce back into form before it is too late.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, has not tasted a victory for three weeks and will look to get back to winning ways under head coach Mario Rivera.

Though it's hope to finish in the top four is over, optimistic performance late this season will be a launchpad for better things in the next.

For Kerala, a fixture against the side sitting second from bottom will be the perfect opportunity to return to winning ways -- something it did against NorthEast United on February 8.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Ayush Adhikari, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Adil Khan (C), Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro, Naorem Singh.