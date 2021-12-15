ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will play against Chennaiyin FC in Match 30 of the ISL at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on December 15.

Des Buckingham’s MCFC has enjoyed a flying start to the season and currently occupies the top spot in the table after racking up 12 points from five matches. It has won four and lost just one. The Islanders beat Jamshedpur FC 4-2 in their last match.

Bozidar Bandovic’s CFC is the only undefeated team in this season’s ISL. It has played four matches out of which it has won two and drawn two, which means it has eight points from four matches.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa (C), Edwin Vanspaul and Lukasz Gikiewicz.