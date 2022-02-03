ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC share spoils in 1-1 draw

Mohun Bagan’s attempt to find the first win against Mumbai City FC went in vain as the latter managed to force a 1-1 draw in an ISL-8 fixture at Fatorda on Thursday.

Mohun Bagan wrested the initiative early in the opening half and forced Mumbai City defence to commit errors. The decisive mistake came in the ninth minute from the Moroccan defensive midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who conceded to the pressure of Hugo Boumous and allowed the Mohun Bagan’s French play-maker to set up David Williams inside the Mumbai box. The Australian forward created the space and finished with a rasping grounder to secure the lead for Mohun Bagan.

Stung by the early reverse, Mumbai City tried to regroup and started taking the attack in the Mohun Bagan territory. The equaliser resulted in an unlikely manner in the 24th minute when the ATKMB captain Pritam Kotal committed the gross error of turning a regulation cross from Mumbai City winger Bipin Singh into his own goal. The Mohun Bagan central defender seemed to completely lose sight of his own goal and the position of his goalkeeper, Amrinder Singh and sent his intended clearance into an open goal.

Mohun Bagan returned with more intensity in the second quarter and created two good openings that could have easily fetched the lead back to it. The first chance, happening in the 36th minute, came off the upright when Williams produced a diving header on a nicely set free-kick from Liston Colaco.

The second came three minutes later when Mumbai City goalkeeper Mohamad Nawaz left his post to get involved in a tackle with Boumous outside the box. Nawaz ran back to his position in time to stop an attempt from Colaco, who was reached unmarked on the Mumbai goalmouth by an assist initiated by Frenchman.

The second half saw some occasional chances at both ends but there was no separating the two ends at the end of the match.

ATK Mohun Bagan, which had lost all its previous four meetings with Mumbai City, thus managed to break the sequence of failures with the drawn result.