ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

ISL champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 80 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Des Buckingham's MCFC started the season in prime fashion but lost its way as the season progressed. The Islanders are on a six-match winless run, where they have secured just three points. If they win this match, they will climb to third with 21 points from 13 games and provide a good platform for getting their season back on track. New-signings Diego Mauricio and Lallianzuala Chhangte may feature for the Islanders. ISL 2021-22 LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Juan Ferrando's ATKMB will be confident when it faces Mumbai. Flying high after a 3-1 win against rival SC East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby, the Mariners can go level on points with the second-placed Jamshedpur FC with 22 points if they win against the Islanders. Mumbai City Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Vinit Rai, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.