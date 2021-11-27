ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champion, Mumbai City FC will play Hyderabad FC on November 27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Last season Golden Boot winner Igor Angulo, who made a move from the Gaurs to the Islanders, continued showing his goalscoring prowess, scoring a brace against his former club in his first match this season. New singing Ygor Catatau had the best debut one could ask for, scoring with his very first touch in his Mumbai City FC debut.

Manuel Marquez's Hyderabad FC opened its ISL campaign with a 1-0 loss against two-time champion Chennaiyin FC. Despite having better chances throughout the match, it lost to the Marina Machans courtesy of a cheaply conceded penalty. Hyderabad FC's veteran forward Bart Ogbeche, who was missing his scoring boots on the day, will look for redemption in the match against Mumbai.

Mumbai City will be without left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy has been ruled out for upto six weeks due to an ankle injury. Hyderabad will miss most likely miss the services of Halicharan Narzary, who suffered an injury in his match against Chennaiyin.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohamed Nawaz (Gk); Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Rakip, Apuia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassinho, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Mohammed Yasir, Joel Chianese, Nikhil Poojary; Bartholomew Ogbeche