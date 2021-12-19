ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) takes on the Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in Match 35 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on December 19.

MCFC has had a flying start to the season. It has played six matches out of which it has won five and lost one. Des Buckingham’s team is top of the table now with 15 points.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s Kerala Blasters is languishing at the bottom half of the table. The Tuskers have played five matches, out of which it has won one, lost one and drawn three.

Mumbai City Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh and Igor Angulo

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, Alvaro Vazquez.