ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

Mumbai City FC will look to continue its winning ways when it takes on in-form Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Des Buckingham's side has returned to winning ways in its previous match against Chennaiyin FC after seven games and will look to continue the momentum in the Indian Super League.

Odisha FC, on the other hand has enjoyed a sudden resurgence under Kino Garcia and has seen its attacking prowess prosper with Jonathas Christian and Javier Hernandez finding the net in the previous match.

Under the Spanish head-coach, the team has lost just once, earning eight points in the last five matches.

The match will be a fight to break into the top-four in the league table as Odisha sits just below the defending champion and a point short, with 21 points in 15 games so far and the winner of this fixture will get climb to fourth.

The other battle will be between two forwards Jonathas Christian and Igor Angulo, both of whom are in the race for the Golden Boot with six and eight goals respectively.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Lallainzuala Chhangte, Vinit Rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Diego Mauricio, Igor Angulo.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil (C), Gaurav Bora, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Javier Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian.