Home News ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI Des Buckingham's MCFC is sixth with 25 points from 16 games. A win against the Red and Gold Brigade will take the Islanders to the fourth spot, currently occupied by the Kerala Blasters. Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 17:21 IST Diego Mauricio (right) of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a penalty against Jamshedpur FC in its last match. - Focus Sport/ISL Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 17:21 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will play SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 98 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. Des Buckingham's MCFC is sixth with 25 points from 16 games. A win against the Red and Gold Brigade will take the Islanders to the fourth spot, currently occupied by the Kerala Blasters. MCFC recovered from its midseason slump with back-to-back wins against Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC but lost 3-2 against Jamshedpur FC in its last match.RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City aims win against bottom-placed SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 LIVE Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: When and where to watch; match updates Mario Rivera's SCEB is the bottom-placed team with 10 points from 17 games. It has won one match throughout the campaign and will play the remaining matches just for pride. A win against Mumbai will take the team to 13 points, which is level with NorthEast United FC. Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo, Lalengmawia.SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Sankar Roy (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Huidrom Singh, Franjo Prce, Mohammad Rafique (C), Lalrinliana Hnamte, Fran Sota, Amarjit Kiyam, Rahul Paswan, Antonio Perosevic.