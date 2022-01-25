ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will clash against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 71 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Des Buckingham's MCFC is currently on a five-match winless run and has secured just two points from a possible 15.

The Islanders lost their last encounter against NEUFC 3-0. If the ISL champion can win today's match, it can reach 20 points, which is level with the first and second-placed Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC. It starts the game in fifth place with 17 points from 11 games.

Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC needs a miraculous turnaround to make the top four. It is languishing in tenth place with just nine points from 13 games. The Highlanders are on a six-match winless run, bagging just two points from a possible 18.

If NEUFC wins today, it will reach 12 points in 14 matches. However, the victory will not change its league position.

While Jamil's men can take inspiration from the fact that they beat Mumbai 3-0 in the last encounter, their star-striker Deshorn Brown will be missing the game due to injury.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Marcelinho.