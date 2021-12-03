ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC's Gallego out for the season Gallego suffered the injury in the first half of the match against Chennaiyin FC after Narayan Das' tackle. He had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Team Sportstar 03 December, 2021 17:43 IST NorthEast United FC's Federico Gallego. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 03 December, 2021 17:43 IST NorthEast United FC midfielder Federico Gallego has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against Chennaiyin FC. "The NorthEast United FC family is by side and wishes him a speedy recovery," the club tweeted. More to follow.... Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :