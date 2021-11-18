ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC full squad list

NorthEast United FC had begun the last season as underdogs, but had made it to the play-offs after Khalid Jamil took charge of the side.

The team that had just two wins in 11 matches under then manager Gerard Nus, went on a 10-match unbeaten run to its road to the play-offs under the former East Bengal manager. Khalid will look to improve on the team which lost out narrowly to eventual champion Mumbai City FC with a 3-2 loss.

The squad’s most important playmaker will be Uruguayan Federico Gallego who provided six assists last season.

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, the team’s captain will be another key man with all the experience that he brings into the squad along with Australian defender Patrick Flottmann, who the club signed on a free transfer.

The Highlanders have had several more additions to the squad, namely Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Laldanmawia Ralte, Sehnaj Singh, Tondonba Singh, Joe Zoherliana, Hernan Santana, William Lalnunfela, Mohamed Irshad and Jestin George.

FULL NORTHEAST UNITED FC SQUAD Goalkeepers: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (captain), Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Mirshad Michu Defenders: *Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef Midfeilders: Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, *Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, *Khassa Camara, Joe Zoherliana, Imran Khan, Pragyan Medhi, *Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi Forwards: Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, V.P. Suhair, Laldanmawia Ralte, *Mathias Coureur, *Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela

*Overseas players