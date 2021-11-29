ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

NorthEast United FC will clash against Chennaiyin FC in Match 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Khalid Jamil's NEUFC has not kickstarted its season yet, with one loss and a draw in the two matches it has played in this season's ISL.

The club started its campaign with a 4-2 loss against Bengaluru FC and played out a bland 0-0 draw against the Kerala Blasters, a match where the Tuskers missed two golden opportunities to grab the three points.

Bozidar Bandovic's Chennaiyin FC has just played one match in the ISL against Hyderabad FC.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the match, the Marina Machans edged a 1-0 win courtesy of a penalty conceded by Manuel Marquez's team. Vladiimir Koman converted his spotkick to earn the precious three points for his team.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy (GK); Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalkhawpuimawia, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Gogoi; Laldanmawia, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Salam Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das; Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladiimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev; Rahim Ali.