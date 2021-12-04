ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Predicted XI

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will face FC Goa (FCG) in Match 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda on December 4.

Both NorthEast United and FC Goa have not won a single match in this season's ISL.

Khalid Jamil's NEUFC has drawn one and lost matches, with the most recent loss coming against Chennaiyin FC where the match ended 2-1 in favour of the Marina Machans. It has one point from three matches.

Injury woes: NEUFC’s talismanic midfielder Federico Gallego has been ruled out for the season after he suffered a knee injury in the match against Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa is the only team in the league, which has not picked a single point in the current campaign. The Gaurs, who started the season on a high after winning the Durand Cup, have not been able to get it going yet in the ISL. Its most recent loss came against Jamshedpur FC in a 3-1 defeat.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy (GK); Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Hernan Santana (C), Gurjinder Kumar; Lalkhawpuimawia, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Gogoi; Laldanmawia Ralte, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

FC Goa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C); Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz.