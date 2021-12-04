ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Predicted XI NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will play against each other in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign at Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda. Team Sportstar 04 December, 2021 17:05 IST NEUFC's Gallego has been ruled out of the season with injury.. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar 04 December, 2021 17:05 IST NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will face FC Goa (FCG) in Match 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda on December 4.Both NorthEast United and FC Goa have not won a single match in this season's ISL.Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show: Khalid Jamil's NEUFC has drawn one and lost matches, with the most recent loss coming against Chennaiyin FC where the match ended 2-1 in favour of the Marina Machans. It has one point from three matches.Injury woes: NEUFC’s talismanic midfielder Federico Gallego has been ruled out for the season after he suffered a knee injury in the match against Chennaiyin FC. READ | ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC's Gallego out for the season FC Goa is the only team in the league, which has not picked a single point in the current campaign. The Gaurs, who started the season on a high after winning the Durand Cup, have not been able to get it going yet in the ISL. Its most recent loss came against Jamshedpur FC in a 3-1 defeat.NorthEast United FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy (GK); Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Hernan Santana (C), Gurjinder Kumar; Lalkhawpuimawia, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Gogoi; Laldanmawia Ralte, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.FC Goa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C); Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :