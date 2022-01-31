ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will play Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 77 of the Indian Super League (ISl 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Khalid Jamil's NEUFC is without a win in its last seven matches and finds itself in the tenth position with 10 points from 14 games. If the Highlanders can cause an upset and beat Hyderabad FC today, its league position won't change.

Manolo Marquez's HFC will come into the match as the favourites. The Nizams are top of the table with 23 points from 13 games. If they beat NEUFC today, they would extend their lead at the top with 26 points from 14 games. That is four points ahead of the second-placed Jamshedpur FC, which has a game in hand.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Marco Sahanek, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika and Marcelinho.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Juanan, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.