ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

NorthEast United FC will face Jamshedpur FC in match 101 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Khalid Jamil's NEUFC will be playing for pride. It has been a disappointing season for the Highlanders. They are tenth with 13 points from 18 games and have won just three matches.

On paper, they are the underdogs, but if their last match is anything to go by, where they beat Bengaluru FC 2-1, Jamshedpur FC cannot afford to take them lightly. The return of Deshorn Brown, who scored against Bengaluru, will also be a boost for Khalid Jamil's men.

READ: ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripurareni says team balance key to stellar performance

ISL 2021-22, LIVE NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch; match updates

Owen Coyle's JFC is one of the favourites to qualify for the semifinals. It is currently in second with 31 points from 16 matches. A win against NEUFC will solidify its second position and bring them within a point of league-leader Hyderabad FC, which has already qualified for the semifinals.

NorthEast United Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Mohamed Irshad, Zakaria Diallo, Imran Khan, Hernan Santana (C), Joe Zoherliana, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu.