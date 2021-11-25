ISL 2021-22: Northeast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

Northeast United and Kerala Blasters will lock horns at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa as both sides look for their first wins in this season of the Indian Super League on Thursday.

Both the teams have lost their opening games with a 4-2 scoreline with goals from its overseas players.

Kerala Blasters has been handed injury woes early on in the seaoson, with Rahul KP sideline with a groin injury.

The Malabarians, under new coach Ivan Vukomanovic has looked strong on the attack and will look to strengthen its defence this season, with four goals conceded in the first match.

Khalid Jamil’s side, on the other hand, went on an unbeaten spree after he took charge last season.

This season, the opening game has not been on those lines as the first Indian ISL manager looks for better results.

Northeast United did not play its midfield magician Federico Gallego in the opener and, will look to mend its ways in this game, calling the Uruguayan back into the squad.

Northeast United Predicted XI: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, V.P. Suhair, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez