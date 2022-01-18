ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

Odisha FC and NorthEast United will look to put COVID-19 induced postponements aside as they lock horns at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda in Goa.

Odisha will be under Kino Garcia, who took charge as head coach after Kiko Ramirez was shown the door and will be desperate to start the new reign with a win against the Highlanders.

The team, which has explosive strikers on paper – Javier Hernandez, Aridai Suarez, and Jonathas Cristian, will look to fire on all cylinders.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, has also brought in a tested warhorse in the league – Marcelinho. A team that has lost key players with injury and AFCON, will try to bounce back with the former Golden Boot winner in its squad.

However, an air of uncertainty remains on the fate of the match as no pre-match press conferences have happened owing to COVID-19 risks.

NorthEast United Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Marcelinho.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh(GK), Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Thoiba Singh, Issac Chhakchhuak, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridai Cabrera, Javier Hernandez