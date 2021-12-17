ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United rides on two second half goals to beat SC East Bengal

NorthEast United FC produced a nice turnaround in the second half to outplay SC East Bengal 2-0 in an Indian Super League fixture at Fatorda on Friday. V.P. Suhair and Patrick Flottmann produced the strikes for North East United, which looked a very average side in the barren first half.

The opening half saw a listless exchange in the midfield as none of the sides could create any proper chances. East Bengal appeared to be better provided in comparison as it tried to pry open the NorthEast United defence on a few occasions.

AS IT HAPPENED | ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal HIGHLIGHTS: NEUFC beats 10-men SCEB 2-0 without Santana

It did not find success as its attack faltered on the opposition box. The NorthEast suffered a blow just before the start losing Hernan Santana to injury.

The Spanish midfielder hurt himself during the warm-up process forcing the Highlanders to field only three foreigners in a refreshed start-list. East Bengal also lost its Croatian defender Franjo Prce, who twisted his ankle and hobbled off midway through the match.

The second half completely changed the complexion of the game as NorthEast United arrived with a renewed resolve and got two quick goals around the hour mark. V.P. Suhair found the target in the 61st minute as NorthEast United sharpened its offensives with regular incursions in the East Bengal box.

Suhair showed the right knack for the goal as he collected a cross from Mapuia, got the better of East Bengal defender Amir Dervisevic and finished with a powerful punch.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22 Points Table: NEUFC climbs to seventh after much-needed win

The Highlanders doubled the lead in the 68th minute when its Australian defender Patrick Flottmann nodded home a floater from Imran Khan following a free kick.

East Bengal was down to 10 men in the added time when Antonio Perosevic received a red card for venting his frustration with a body charge on the referee.

RESULT

North East United FC 2 (Suhair 61, Flottmann 68) bt SC East Bengal 0.