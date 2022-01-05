ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC captain Vinit Rai joins Mumbai City FC on loan

India international Vinit Rai has joined Mumbai City FC on loan till the end of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) season, Odisha FC confirmed on Wednesday.

He was selected as one of the captains in the ongoing eighth season of the League.

"Mumbai City are pleased to announce that the Club has reached an agreement with Odisha FC for the loan of 24-year-old midfielder Vinit Rai until the end of the season," MCFC tweeted.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC ropes in Nikhil on loan from Hyderabad FC

The 24-year-old has played 70 Hero ISL matches so far in his career representing Kerala Blasters, Delhi Dynamos and Odisha FC and has been a part of the Bhubaneswar-based side since its inception in 2019.

Vinit, a graduate of the Tata Football Academy, had also represented Dempo SC and Minerva Punjab FC earlier in his career.