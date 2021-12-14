ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

Odisha FC (OFC) will clash against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Match 29 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on December 14.

Kiko Ramirez’s Odisha has had a strong start to the season. It has played four matches out of which it has won three and lost one. The Kalinga Warriors have nine points and are third on the table, three behind leader Mumbai City FC.

RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Odisha looks to build on promising start to season

Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur has played five matches. It has enjoyed a mixed season till now, winning two, drawing two and losing one. The Men of Steel has eight points five matches and are fifth on the table.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil, Aridai Suarez, Javier Hernandez, Gaurav Bora, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Vinit Rai (C), Hendry Antonay, Lalruatthara, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Liridon Krasniqi.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Alexandre Lima, Greg Stewart and Ishan Pandita.