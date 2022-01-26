ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC signs Redeem Tlang on season-long loan

Odisha FC announced the signing of forward Redeem Tlang on a season-long loan from FC Goa on Wednesday.

Tlang made his professional debut for Shillong Lajong in the I-League in October 2013 before moving to NorthEast United FC on loan for the inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) season in 2014.

He became a regular for the club during the 2018-19 ISL season, making 19 appearances on the wing.

"I’m very happy and excited to be here and joining the Juggernauts. I’ll give my everything for the club," Tlang said.

"I think Redeem is a good addition to the team. He is a player with experience in the ISL. Redeem is a player with pace, with good abilities in both legs. He can play in the attacking zone and outside of it. It's good for us bringing his experience and competitiveness to the squad. We are happy to have him on board," head coach Kino Garcia said after the signing.