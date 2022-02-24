ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to cement its position for a place in the semifinal when it takes on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League on Thursday.

Juan Ferrando's men are on a 12-match unbeaten run and were held to a 2-2 draw in the previous match against Kerala Blasters and will look to secure all the three points against Kino Garcia's side.

The last time the two sides met, the match ended as a goalless draw - something ATKMB will try and avoid with just four games left for the side.

RELATED: ISL set to allow crowds for the first time in two years

ISL 2021-22, LIVE Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When and where to watch; match updates

Odisha FC, on the other hand, will be playing for pride with its hopes for a semifinal place this season, over.

However, the Kalinga Warriors will look to bank on the form of Jonathas Cristian and Aridai Suarez to halt the Mariners' run in the last gameweek this season.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hector Ramirez (C), Victor Mongil, Lalruathhara, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Javier Hernandez, Jonathas Cristian, Nandhakumar Sekar

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco and Hugo Boumous.