ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

Odisha FC will look to exploit shortcomings in the Chennaiyin FC side as it tries to resurge in Match 93 of the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

Both the sides come into the match after heavy defeats. The only difference is Odisha still has the manager with it, while Chennaiyin has shown the door to its manager Bozidar Bandovic.

While Syed Sabir Pasha will manage the Marina Machans, Kino Garcia's men will try to use this disarray to its advantage with its forward Jonathas Christian in good form.

While a place in the play-offs looks bleak for both sides, the contest will be more to test Chennaiyin's mettle at testing times against a side that has bounced back after having its head coach sacked.

Chennaiyin and Odisha have met five times in the past, and the latter has won just once, while the Marina Machans have won two, with the remaining two ending as draws.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil (C), Gaurav Bora, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Javier Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ninthoinganba Meetel, Ariel Borysiuk, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Mirlan Murzaev.