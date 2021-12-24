ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs FC Goa Predicted XI

Odisha FC (OFC) will play against FC Goa (FCG) in Match 40 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on December 24.

Kiko Ramirez’s OFC has nine points from six matches. The Kalinga Warriors have won three and lost three. In its last match, they suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa lost its head coach Juan Ferrando to ATK Mohun Bagan mid-season. The Gaurs have appointed Derrick Pereira as their new head coach and the match against Odisha will be his first match as head coach of FC Goa in the ISL.

FC Goa has seven points from six matches. It has won two, drawn one and lost three. In its last match, it drew 1-1 against Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil (C), Lalruatthara, Thoiba Singh, Paul Ramfangzauva, Javier Hernandez, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez and Jonathas Cristian.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera and Devendra Murgaonkar.