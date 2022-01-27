ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Odisha FC will look to continue its resurgence under Kino Garcia when it faces Hyderabad Fc at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday.

The Juggernauts have not lost a match since its former head coach Kiko Ramirez left and comes into the match after a goalless draw to ATK Mohun Bagan and sits seventh in the table, with 17 points from 12 games so far.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, sits on top of the table and will look to cement into position on top with its key striker Bartholomew Ogbeche in excellent form, who also leads the race for the Golden Boot.

However, Manolo Marquez will have to be careful to not suffer an upset to Odisha, as it will allow its opponent to breathe under its nose, level on points.

RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Odisha aims top-four place in clash against high-flying Hyderabad

The last time the sides met, it was Hyderabad who decimated the side 6-1 and will look to complete a league double over OFC. The two teams have met five times in the past with each side winning twice and drawing one game.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.