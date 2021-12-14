ISL 2021-22: Stewart's hat-trick propels Jamshedpur to a 4-0 win over Odisha

Greg Stewart put on one of the best individual performances of the Indian Super League season eight as Jamshedpur FC blitzed Odisha FC 4-0 at the Tilak Maidan on Tuesday.

Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur kept up with its impressive start to the campaign by moving into second place in the table after six matches.

It was a case of men against boys with Jamshedpur being superior in all departments: out-muscling, out-running and out-pressing its opponent.

AS IT HAPPENED | ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Highlights: Stewart heroics lead JFC to 4-0 thumping of OFC

Despite a good start to the season, Odisha averaged 12.5 shots per game against it – worst in the division -- and Jamshedpur punished it dearly for its defensive shortcomings with clinical finishing in the first half.

The result was beyond doubt in the opening 35 minutes with Jamshedpur’s second-striker Stewart scoring a first-half hat-trick and registering an assist.

Stewart’s corner in the third minute was turned in by Peter Hartley and in the very next minute, the Scotsman curled the ball into the top corner with his weaker right foot from 25 yards out.

He then scored a sublime free-kick by bending the ball over the wall in the 21 minute before completing his treble with a dribbling run from the halfway line and finishing with his weaker foot again inside the box.

Odisha’s problems were emblematic of skipper Vinit Rai’s struggles. Hartley, who passed a fitness test to make the XI, overpowered Rai inside the box to score the opener. Rai was dispossessed repeatedly and was left chasing shadows against the swarming Jamshedpur attackers.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22 Points Table: Jamshedpur FC inches closer to Mumbai City on second spot

When Stewart added Jamshedpur’s fourth, the camera cut to Odisha head coach Kiko Ramirez, who looked shell-shocked at the unfolding events.

Jamshedpur controlled the second half again and threatened to score more but Odisha got away with some sprawling, last-minute blocks and wasteful finishing.

Jamshepdur’s perfect night was topped off with TP Rehenesh, who had just one save to make, and the defense holding onto the side’s first cleansheet of the season.

RESULT:

Odisha FC 0-4 Jamshedpur FC (Peter Hartley 3’, Greg Stewart 4’ 21’ 35’)