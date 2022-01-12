ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters was dethroned from top spot after Jamshedpur FC beat SC East Bengal at the GMC AThletic Stadium yesterday.

When Blasters faces Odisha tonight, it will have only one aim - to return to the stop and keep its unbeaten streak intact – the longest by a side this season so far.

Its foreigners - Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz, have all been in brilliant form and their contest against Odisha FC, which also boasts of great foreigners - Javier Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera and Jonathas Cristian, is bound to be an exciting one.

A win here for Kiko Ramirez’s side, will not just give it three points, but take it level on points with fourth-placed Hyderabad FC, giving it hope to move into top four in the latter half of the league.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Thoiba Singh, Issac Chhakchhuak, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridai Cabrera, Javier Hernandez

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra