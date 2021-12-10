ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Northeast United FC Predicted XI

Odisha FC (OFC) will face NorthEast FC (NEUFC) in Match 24 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on December 10.

Kiko Ramirez's OFC has been in tremendous attacking form, with nine goals in its first two games and was humbled by Kerala Blasters in the last game in its first loss this season.

Northeast United, on the other hand, has been trying to get back to its last season's form without Gallego, who has been ruled out with an injury.

Odisha FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kamaljit Singh (GK); Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara; Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar; Aridai Suarez

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy (GK); Provat Lakra, Mashoor Thangalakath, Hernan Santana (C), Gurjinder Kumar; Lalkhawpuimawia, Khassa Camara, Sehnaj Singh; Rochharzela, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.