ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

Odisha FC started its Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a comprehensive win over Bengaluru FC while its next opponent, SC East Bengal, remains on the hunt for its first victory in three matches.

East Bengal is coming off a thumping 3-0 defeat to fierce rival ATK Mohun Bagan.

LIVE BLOG | Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal

The Kolkata-based club will miss out on its goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, who was ruled out with an injury, while the team will look for a change in the attack.

“Our only intention is to win and grab the three points,” SCEB coach Jose Manuel Diaz told in the pre-match press conference.

Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show:

Odisha has not ruled out its goalkeeper, Kamaljit Singh, who was also struggling in the match against Bengaluru FC.

“Almost everyone is available. Kamaljit only suffered a hit so we will decide if he plays or not but everybody is available,” Kiko Ramirez told the press.

Odisha FC beat Bengaluru for the first time in the ISL against a “wounded” East Bengal, it will look to march on for another victory.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh; Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara; Moirangthem, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Cabrera, Nandha Sekar

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Suvam Sen; Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce; Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Amarjit Singh, Bikas Jairu; Amir Dervisevic, Jackichand Singh; Daniel Chima Chukwu