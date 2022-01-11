ISL 2021-22: Pandita's late winner helps Jamshedpur go top of table beating East Bengal

Ishan Pandita once again proved the super-sub as he found the target for Jamshedpur FC minutes from the final whistle to help it beat SC East Bengal by a solitary goal in an 11th round match of the Indian Super League at Bambolim on Tuesday.

The result took JFC to the top of the table with 19 points from 11 matches as East Bengal continued at the bottom with six points.

AS IT HAPPENED | ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC 1-0 SC East Bengal Highlights: Pandita's goal powers JFC to top of the table

East Bengal’s nice defensive organisation continued to bother Jamshedpur from the beginning. East Bengal’s interim coach Renedy Singh reposed his faith on an all-Indian lineup at the start and almost pulled up a coup but for the last gasp goal from Pandita, who has scored all his goals in ISL as a substitute.

The opening half justifiable ended barren with Jamshedpur’s famed attack-line failing to keep a single shot on target. The contest was quite even with East Bengal keeping its shape and attacking on the breaks.

Jamshedpur had the better of the exchanges but failed to convert the chances as the East Bengal defence showed the requisite alertness in neutralising the threats.

The second half turned out differently for Jamshedpur which put more resolve in its offensives. The break almost came Jamshedpur’s way in the 52nd minute when Jordan Murray found his looping header coming off the crosspiece.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: SCEB plays an all-Indian side for the first time in ISL history against JFC

East Bengal suffered a blow in the 57th minute when it lost the mainstay of its defence, Adil Khan, to injury. East Bengal hung on and successfully thwarted the relentless attacks from the opposition.

Jamshedpur FC’s Scottish coach Owen Coyle infused more attackers by introducing Pandita and Alex Lima in the final quarter of the action. Pandita finally rescued JFC in the 88th minute with a glancing header on a Greg Stewart corner that finally beat the SCEB’s defensive organisation.

The Result: Jamshedpur FC 1 (Pandita 88) bt SC East Bengal 0.