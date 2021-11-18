Home News ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal complete squad List The club has signed striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, three-time winner of the Norwegian first-division title. The club has also signed talented Indian youngsters like Hira Mondal and Amarjit Singh Kiyam. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2021 19:04 IST Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu (right) won three league title with Molde, two of which came under the tutelage of current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, during his first spell in charge of he club from 2011 and 2014. - SC East Bengal media Team Sportstar 18 November, 2021 19:04 IST SC East Bengal kicks off its Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.Last season was SC East Bengal’s first campaign in the ISL under the tutelage of Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler. Despite boasting of some strong names like Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma, it was a campaign to forget for the Red and Golds as they finished ninth in the table, winning just three of its 20 matches. This season, under new manager Jose Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz Fernandez (Manolo Diaz), the squad has taken a completely new shape. It has shed all its foreigners from the previous campaign and replaced them with new ones. Striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, three-time winner of the Norwegian first-division title, has played at Molde under current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The club has also signed talented Indian youngsters like Hira Mondal and U-23 player Amarjit Singh Kiyam. SCEB Full Squad ListGoalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela*, Franjo Prce*, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic*, Darren Sidoel*, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu*, Antonio Perosevic*, Subha Ghosh* Overseas players Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :