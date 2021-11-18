ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal complete squad List

SC East Bengal kicks off its Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Last season was SC East Bengal’s first campaign in the ISL under the tutelage of Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler. Despite boasting of some strong names like Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma, it was a campaign to forget for the Red and Golds as they finished ninth in the table, winning just three of its 20 matches.

This season, under new manager Jose Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz Fernandez (Manolo Diaz), the squad has taken a completely new shape.

It has shed all its foreigners from the previous campaign and replaced them with new ones. Striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, three-time winner of the Norwegian first-division title, has played at Molde under current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The club has also signed talented Indian youngsters like Hira Mondal and U-23 player Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

SCEB Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela*, Franjo Prce*, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic*, Darren Sidoel*, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu*, Antonio Perosevic*, Subha Ghosh

* Overseas players