ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal signs CFL prodigy ahead of Kolkata derby

SC East Bengal has signed Calcutta Football League (CFL) prodigy Rahul Paswan to add to its arsenal, as confirmed by the club on Thursday.

The 23-year-old topped the CFL scoring charts with six goals and will add to the attacking prowess of a team that has already signed Brazilian striker Marcelo Ribeiro.

"It's a dream come true for me, joining a prestigious club like SC East Bengal. Every footballer from Bengal aspires to play for these big teams and I am no exception. I will look forward to giving my best and helping the team in whatever way I can," he said when signing for the Kolkata side.

SC East Bengal takes on ATK Mohun Bagan next in the Indian Super League as it tries to deny the league double to ATKMB in the much-anticipated Kolkata Derby on Saturday.