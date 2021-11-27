ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

It is that time of the year again when Kolkata will be divided into two factions as the battle for bragging rights will be fought in Goa. SC East Bengal (SCEB) will clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the Kolkata Derby on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa in Match 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

SCEB, under the tutelage of former Real Madrid B coach, Manolo Diaz, started its campaign with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. ATKMB, under Antonio Habas, started with a confident 4-2 thrashing of the Kerala Blasters in the opening match of this season's ISL.

This will be the 380th Kolkata Derby- The Red and Golds have a better head-to-head record winning 132 wins while the Mariners have won 122 times. The Derby has ended in a draw 125 times.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Mohammed Rafique, Hira Mondal; Sourav Das, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu; Antonio Perosevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri; Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco; Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.