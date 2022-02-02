ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will play Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 79 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Mario Rivera's SCEB has a torrid season. If things looked positive after the 2-1 win against FC Goa, successive losses against Hyderabad FC (0-4) and ATK Mohun Bagan (3-1) has surely dampened the momentum of the Red and Gold Brigade.

They are currently bottom in the table with nine points from 14 games. If they win against Chennaiyin today, they will climb above NorthEast United FC in tenth place.

RELATED: ISL 2022: East Bengal faces Chennaiyin in a fight to regain lost ground

Bozidar Bandovic's CFC has had a mixed season. It is has won and lost five games, each with three ending in draws. The Marina Machans are in eighth with 18 points from 13 matches.

If they win against East Bengal today, they will climb to third place with 21 points, one less than second-placed Jamshedpur FC.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Adil Khan (C), Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro, Naorem Singh.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali and Nerijus Valskis.