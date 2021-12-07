ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Predicted XI

SC East Bengal (SCEB) faces FC Goa (FCG) in Match 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on December 7 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Manolo Diaz’s SCEB is still searching for its first win of the season. It has two defeats and two draws in the four matches it has played. In its last match, SCEB played out a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC. It currently sits 10th in the table with two points from four matches.

Juan Ferrando’s FC Goa is the only team, which is it is yet to pick up its first point of the season. The Gaurs have lost all the three matches it has played, the most recent one coming against NorthEast United FC after Khassa Camara scored a winner in the 94th-minute.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Suvam Sen (GK); Daniel Gomes, Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal; Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Mohammad Rafique, Naorem Singh; Darren Sidoel, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

FC Goa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Moirangthem; Seriton Fernandes, Dylan Fox, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira; Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins; Alexander Jesuraj (Romario), Alberto Noguera, Nongdamba Naorem; Jorge Ortiz