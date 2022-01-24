ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will play Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 70 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

SCEB, now under the tutelage of Mario Rivera, secured its first win of the campaign when it defeated FC Goa 2-1 in its last outing. With the first win of the season under the belt, the Red and Gold Brigade will be keen to build on the momentum and secure their second win on the trot.

SCEB will welcome back Antonio Perosevic after his five-match ban. Head coach Rivera also confirmed that new signing Marcelo Ribiera will play in the match in some capacity.

Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC is currently inside the top four but is underperforming by its standards. The Nizams are on a three-match winless run. Marquez has not shied away from criticising the mentality of his team. He has often has stressed the importance of maintaining a positive attitude. If HFC wins today, it can go joint-top of the table with Kerala Blasters.

Hyderabad FC will also welcome back key-striker Bartholomew Ogbeche as he returns after serving his one-match ban.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Ankit Mukherjee, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohammad Rafique (C), Naorem Singh and Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor (C), Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche.