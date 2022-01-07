ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will play defending Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mumbai City FC in Match 52 of the ISL at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on December 7.

SC East Bengal is without a single win in this season's campaign. It is the bottom placed team with five points in nine matches. The Red and Gold Brigade are undergoing a managerial change after Manolo Diaz was relieved from his duties and replaced by former coach Mario Rivera. The team is currently being managed by Rennedy Singh who is the interim manager. In their last match, they played out a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC.

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC is second in the table with 16 points in nine matches. The Islanders are currently without a win in three matches and will look to return to winning ways against bottom-placed SC East Bengal. In their last match, they lost 4-2 against Odisha FC.

If Mumbai wins against SC East Bengal, it will climb to the top of the table with 19 points from 10 matches.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK/C), Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.