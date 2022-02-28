Home News ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI Mario Rivera's SCEB is the bottom-placed team with 10 points from 18 matches, while NEUFC is tenth with 13 points from 19 matches. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 17:09 IST Though SCEB's hope to finish in the top four is over, optimistic performance late this season will be a launchpad for better things in the next. - ISL MEDIA Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 17:09 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 104 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday. Mario Rivera's SCEB is the bottom-placed team with 10 points from 18 matches. It has won just one match throughout the season and has lost its last three matches. A win today will take East Bengal level on points with NorthEast.RELATED | ISL 2021-22: East Bengal and NorthEast United meet in a battle to avoid the last spot Khalid Jamil's NEUFC is tenth with 13 points from 19 matches. It has been a disappointing season for the Highlanders. However, they have occasionally churned out positive results against stronger teams on paper.With the return of Deshorn Brown, NEUFC is favourite against SCEB. A win will take the team to 16 points but won't change its league position.SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Sankar Roy (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammad Rafique (C), Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Fran Sota, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip.NorthEast United Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana (C), Joe Zoherliana, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek and Deshorn Brown. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :