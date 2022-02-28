ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 104 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

Mario Rivera's SCEB is the bottom-placed team with 10 points from 18 matches. It has won just one match throughout the season and has lost its last three matches. A win today will take East Bengal level on points with NorthEast.

Khalid Jamil's NEUFC is tenth with 13 points from 19 matches. It has been a disappointing season for the Highlanders. However, they have occasionally churned out positive results against stronger teams on paper.

With the return of Deshorn Brown, NEUFC is favourite against SCEB. A win will take the team to 16 points but won't change its league position.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Sankar Roy (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammad Rafique (C), Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Fran Sota, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip.

NorthEast United Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana (C), Joe Zoherliana, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek and Deshorn Brown.