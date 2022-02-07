ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

Odisha FC will look to rise the table when it meets minnows SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Monday.

SC East Bengal has remained level in points with bottom-placed NorthEast United FC (10 points) and Odisha FC will look to rub salt in its wounds as a win here will help the side climb two spots to sixth, above three-time Indian Super League champion ATK Mohun Bagan.

With Kino Garcia in the dugout and the trio of Javier Hernandez, Jonathas Cristian and Aridai Cabrera fit, Odisha will try to secure maximum points in this ISL fixture.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, will look to continue its tendency to attack constantly to wound Odisha, with Darren Sidoel and Lalrinliana Hnamte in impressive form. Though a win here for the Red and Gold brigade will not raise them in the league table but will cut their margin to FC Goa, which is placed just above it, to two points.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Adil Khan (C), Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro, Naorem Singh.

Odisha FC Predicted XI:Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil (C), Gaurav Bora, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Nandhakumar Sekar, Javier Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian.