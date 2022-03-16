ISL 2021-22 Semifinal SF4: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI, team news

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to walk down a similar path when it faces Hyderabad FC in the second leg of the semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Mariners played last year’s ISL final, wherein it lost out to Mumbai City FC. This time, they enter the leg, trailing by two goals and will look to cut the deficit sooner than later. They have lost two decisive matches in succession and have only two wins in the last five games.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, is on a three-match winning run and has shown its attacking prowess even without Bartholomew Ogbeche. The Nigerian has been the lynchpin of HFC's attack, scoring 18 goals this season and sits on top in the race for the Golden Boot this seaon.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the opening goal for Hyderabad FC against ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the ISL semifinal. - FOCUS SPORTS / ISL

“I am very happy with Bart Ogbeche, but ..it's impossible to finish 2nd in with just 1 player. Of course, we have the top scorer and he's a fantastic player, but the team is more than (just) Bart. We have a very good team,” HFC head coach Manolo Marquez told the press before the match.

If the Nizams can keep the lead intact, they will be on their way to the first final in its history to take on the Kerala Blasters, who beat Jamshedpur 2-1 on aggregate, in the first semifinal.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have met six times in the past and HFC has beat ATKMB just once – the last leg of the semifinal.

Four of their last seven fixtures have ended in a draw while the Mariners have won twice. Even if Marquez’s men draw tonight, they will be going through to the final.

ISL 2021-22 Season Clashes:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) Amrinder Singh (GK) — Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal — Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh — Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh — Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) Laxmikant Kattimani (GK) — Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Asish Rai — Khassa Camara, Yasir Mohammed — Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav — Bartholomew Ogbeche.