ISL 2021-22 Semifinal: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI, team news

Jamshedpur FC will look to increase its chances to play its first ever Indian Super League (ISL) final when it locks horns with Kerala Blasters in Goa on Friday.

Owen Coyle's side has been in tremendous form and won its first ever silverware in its history, beating ATK Mohun Bagan in the last match to lift the League Winners' Shield.

The side is on a seven-match winning run and has scored atleast three goals in its last six of the seven fixtures -- a statement in itself for its attacking prowess.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will be playing its first semifinal in six years and comes into the match after a nail-biting 4-4 draw against FC Goa, in its last league fixture this season.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men have earned eight points from a possible 15 and will try to get back to winning ways to reduce its burden in the second leg.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters have met 10 times in the past and Jamshedpur has come out victorious six times. Kerala has beat Jamshedpur only once, which had come lst season on January 10, 2021.

This season, their meetings have seen one draw and a win for the Men of Steel.

ISL 2021-22 Season Clashes:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) TP Rehenesh (GK) -- Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei -- Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder -- Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Seimenlen Doungel -- Daniel Chukwu.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: (4-4-2 Probable) Prabhsukhan Gill (GK) -- Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra -- Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C) -- Jose Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.