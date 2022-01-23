ISL 2021-22: Sunil Chhetri becomes joint top-scorer in ISL history, equals Corominas' record

Sunil Chhetri became the joint top-scorer in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) as he scored a fine header against FC Goa on Sunday. It takes his ISL goal tally to 48 goals and puts him on level terms with Ferran Corominas.

ISL 2021-2022 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live: Chhetri equalises; BFC 1-1 FCG

Chhetri is the highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL's history. The Bengaluru FC skipper has had a poor season by his standards and went without a goal for 11 matches before finally breaking the drought against FC Goa on Sunday.

Chhetri reached the landmark in the 61st minute as he nodded home Prince Ibarra's cross from the right.