ISL 2021-22: Sunil Chhetri becomes the highest goalscorer in ISL history

Sunil Chhetri became the top-scorer in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) as he scored against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Friday.

It takes his ISL goal tally to 50 goals and puts him ahead of Bartholomew Ogbeche's goal tally in the Indian Super League.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE: ISL 2021-22 LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Starting Line-ups, H2H, Ogbeche leads HFC attack

Chhetri was already the highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL's history. The Bengaluru FC skipper has had a poor season by his standards and went without a goal for 11 matches before finally breaking the drought against FC Goa.

In the 87th minutes, Sunil Chhetri, got into space in the penalty box following an Udanta Singh pass and he finished calmly to score a half-century of ISL goals.

Talking about the feat after the match, he said that his favourite goal was against NorthEast United in the semifinal of the 2018-19 season when his side went on to win the league title.