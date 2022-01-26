ISL 2021-22: Udanta's brace powers Bengaluru to a 3-0 win over Chennaiyin

Bengaluru FC (BFC) rode on Udanta Singh's brace to blank Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 3-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

CFC, which could have gone to the top of the points table with a win, sits in fifth spot with 18 points. BFC (17 points) moved up to sixth spot.

AS IT HAPPENED | ISL 2021-22 BFC 3-0 CFC Highlights: Bengaluru thumps Chennaiyin with Udanta's double goal

Iman Basafa scored the first goal for BFC, which replaced first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with debutant Lara Sharma.

Iranian Basafa converted from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, a result of Sunil Chhetri being brought down in the box, to give BFC the early lead.

Just before halftime, Bengaluru doubled its advantage. Chhetri moved past his markers before serving the ball on a platter to Udanta, who made no mistake with the finish.

After the restart, Udanta rounded CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder to score his second goal. CFC tried to put inexperienced BFC custodian Lara under pressure, but Lara was up to the task and kept a clean sheet.