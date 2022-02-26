ISL 2021-22: What each team needs to do in the ISL shield, playoffs race

The Indian Super League (ISL) in its last round of games and Hyderabad FC has already made history, storming into the semifinals for the first time. With five remaining teams looking to book a seat into the top four, here's how each of these sides can make the cut this season.

Hyderabad FC, Current position: 1

Played: 18 | Points: 35

Hyderabad's next fixture is a top of the table clash against Jamshedpur FC, which will likely decide the fate of the ISL shield, which will earn an automatic qualification into the group stage for next season's AFC Champions League. Two wins from two will guarantee the shield for Manolo Marquez's men.

Hyderabads next opponents: Jamshedpur FC (March 1), Mumbai City FC (March 5)

Jamshedpur FC, Current position: 2

Played: 17 | Points: 34

Jamshedpur FC needs just one more point from its remaining three matches to book a semifinal berth after the Men of Steel secured a well-fought 3-2 win over NorthEast United FC.

Barring a bizarre turn of events, Jamshedpur should also make the semifinals for the first time in its short history.

Jamshedpur’s next opponents: Hyderabad FC (March 1), Odisha FC (March 4), ATK Mohun Bagan (March 7)

Jamshdpur FC will be looking up to Greg Stewart's form has been the lynchpin for its attack, with 10 goals and eight assists this season so far. - FOCUS SPORTS / ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan, Current position: 3

Played: 17 | Points: 31

ATK Mohun Bagan has turned around its fortune after switching head coaches midway through the season. Juan Ferrando’s side will need at least four points from the remaining matches to reach the playoffs.

However, last season's finalist will face stiff competition from 2018-19 champion Bengaluru FC and a high-flying Jamshedpur.

A draw in the match between Hyderabad and Jamshedpur will also keep ATKMB interested in the ISL shield race with Jamshedpur and ATKMB scheduled to play the last game of the league stage.

ATK Mohun Bagan's next opponents: Bengaluru FC (February 27), Chennaiyin FC (March 3) Jamshedpur FC (March 7)

Mumbai City FC, Current Position: 4

Played:17 | Points: 28

Mumbai City FC will need to secure seven points from the remaining three matches and will have two crucial fixtures against challengers Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC.

A win against fellow top-four chasers, Blasters, will make Des Buckingham’s side the favourite for the final playoff place. Mumbai is an outside bet for retain its ISL shield and will require the teams above it to flounder spectacularly for it to have a chance.

Mumbai City FC's next opponents: Goa (February 26), Kerala Blasters (March 2), Hyderabad FC (March 5).

Kerala Blasters FC, Current position: 5

Played: 17 | Points: 27

Kerala Blasters will have a tough task to secure qualification after a draw and a loss to ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC, respectively.

Kerala Blasters has had the tandem of Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez to bolster its hopes, the latter of whom has already scored from farthest in the league's history. - FOCUS SPORTS / ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic’s men will have to win all its remaining matches to ensure they get into the semifinal and will face Mumbai City FC in a do-or-die match on its way – a fixture that may ensure qualification for the winner.

Kerala Blasters' next opponents: Chennaiyin FC (February 26), Mumbai City FC (March 2), FC Goa (March 6).

Bengaluru FC, Current position: 6

Played: 18 | Points: 26

Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men will have to be extremely lucky to make the cut for semifinals, with the top four sides not losing any matches in their last fixtures.

Bengaluru can reach a maximum of 32 points in the league and will bank on results for Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters going in its favour to have a chance of making the playoffs.

Bengaluru FC's next opponents: ATK Mohun Bagan (February 27), SC East Bengal (March 5).