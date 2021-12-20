ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will play Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Match 36 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on December 20.

JFC is currently in the third position with 11 points from six matches. It has won three, drawn two and lost one. Owen Coyle’s men thumped Odisha FC 4-0 in their last match.

BFC has been underperforming with only one win this season. Currently, in tenth, Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men have clinched five points from seven matches out of which it has drawn two and lost four matches. The Blues played out a 3-3 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK) (C), Roshan Naorem, Parag Shrivas, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kamaraj, Alan Costa, Danish Farooq, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Prince Ibara and Cleiton Silva.