ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Match 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on December 21.

NEUFC has seven points from seven matches and is ninth on the table. The Highlanders have won two, drawn one and lost four. Their most recent win came against SC East Bengal when they defeated the Red and Brigade by a 2-0 margin.

ATKMB has eight points from six matches and is seventh on the table. The Mariners have won, lost and drawn two matches each. In their last match, they played out a 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC.

Former FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando will take charge of the Mariners after Antonio Habas parted ways with the club post the 3-3 draw with Bengaluru FC.

In a surprise move, Ferrando activated his release clause and asked FC Goa that he wants to leave as soon as Habas left the Mariners.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Khassa Camara (C), Imran Khan, Jestin George, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Mathias Coureur and Lalkhawpuimawia.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna.