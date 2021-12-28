ISL 2021: East Bengal's Perosevic handed five-game ban for violent conduct

SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic has been hit with a five-match ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

Perosevic has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for his 'violent conduct towards match official' during the Indian Super League (ISL) game against NorthEast United FC.

RELATED | ISL 2021: SC East Bengal parts ways with Manuel Diaz

In the terms of the decision passed by the disciplinary committee, Perosevic has been informed that a 'repeat violation may be met with more severe punishment'. The player and the club have 10 days to lodge an appeal.



Perosevic has already served his automatic one-match suspension. The player is eligible for selection next against Hyderabad FC on January 24.