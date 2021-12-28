News

ISL 2021: East Bengal's Perosevic handed five-game ban for violent conduct

Perosevic has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for his 'violent conduct towards match official' during the Indian Super League (ISL) game against NorthEast United FC.

28 December, 2021 18:52 IST

SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic reacts during the match against NorthEast United FC.   -  FocusSports/ISL

SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic has been hit with a five-match ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

Perosevic has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for his 'violent conduct towards match official' during the Indian Super League (ISL) game against NorthEast United FC.

In the terms of the decision passed by the disciplinary committee, Perosevic has been informed that a 'repeat violation may be met with more severe punishment'. The player and the club have 10 days to lodge an appeal.

Perosevic has already served his automatic one-match suspension. The player is eligible for selection next against Hyderabad FC on January 24.

